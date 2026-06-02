Houston power outage tracker: Over 16,000 customers without power in Houston area following afternoon storms

Over 16,000 customers are currently without power following Tuesday afternoon's storms that rolled across the area.

Houston power outage tracker

By the numbers:

Here's how many outages have been reported as of 7:30 p.m.

CenterPoint Energy reported 277 outages, 10,106 customers are without power.

Entergy reported 104 outages, 6,767 customers are without power.

Power outage maps & report an outage

What you can do:

Click here to view the Centerpoint Energy outage map or to report an outage at your home.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map.

Click here to report an outage at your home.

If your power is out, you can always watch FOX 26 Houston Live free anytime by visiting FOX26Houston.com and click on "Live" or you can download the FOX Local app for your mobile device.