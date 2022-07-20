Suspect charged with killing one victim in quadruple shooting in NW Harris Co.

article

A suspect is now charged following a quadruple shooting in northwest Harris County late Saturday night.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 18-year-old Eric Reyes was charged with murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Carlos Arellano.

Arellano was one of four victims identified in the shooting at the Cypress Ridge Apartments on Bammelwood Drive.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found four young men, between the ages of 16 and 25, with gunshot wounds.

Three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth victim was rushed to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the identities of all the victims.

Witnesses told authorities that several males, including the victims, were seen arguing with one another before the shooting occurred.

At least one firearm was recovered at the scene, officials said.

However, it's unclear what the motive behind the shooting is.

The case remains under investigation.