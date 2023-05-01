Suspect charged following deadly January stabbing in Houston

article

One man is facing charges after a deadly stabbing that occurred in January.

According to the Houston Police Department, 52-year-old Raymond O. Lincoln is charged with murder.

He’s accused of murder for his role in the death of 43-year-old Eric Dwayne Shears.

Police said a family member found Shears in his apartment and had been stabbed multiple times.

Shears was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD homicide detectives later reviewed the case and found DNA evidence that connected Lincoln to the crime scene.

Lincoln, who was already in custody at the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge, was interviewed by detectives and admitted his involvement in Shears’ death.

Anyone with information on any other case involving Raymond Lincoln is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.