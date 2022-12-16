article

A suspect has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a man who was killed during an apparent home invasion, Houston police say.

Carl Michael McCloud, Jr., 21, is charged with capital murder. Police are still searching for two other unidentified suspects.

PREVIOUS: Homeowner shot to death during fight with masked suspects in South Park

Authorities say James Blanton, 34, was killed in the shooting around 12:15 a.m. Dec. 10 in the 8400 block of Safeguard Street.

According to police, he was in his driveway when he interrupted an apparent home invasion as two armed suspects in masks tried to enter his home.

Police say Blanton confronted and fought the suspects before he was shot.

MORE: Suspect shot by Houston police officer, taken to hospital

According to police, the suspects ran away and possibly got into a waiting vehicle in the area. Investigators say McCloud was the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two unknown wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.