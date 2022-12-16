article

Houston police say a suspect has been taken to the hospital after he was shot by an officer.

The shooting is under investigation on Friday morning in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting, but police say it is related to a robbery call they received.

The wounded suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No officers were injured.

The public is asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

