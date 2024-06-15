The suspect involved in a string of robberies and the aggravated assault of a Harris County deputy with an AR-15 has been booked and identified by Harris County Precinct 4 constables.

Danthony Simms-Coleman booked by Harris County pct. 4

The 23-year-old shooter has been identified as Danthony Simms-Coleman. Coleman has been booked into the Harris County Jail for the first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a public servant. Constable investigators interviewed him and obtained a full confession on the robberies and the attempted murder of Deputy Deteryon Fontonet.

Deputy Fontonet was conducting a felony stop in connection with a series of robberies at Academy retail stores when Coleman led him on a brief vehicle chase. During the stop, Coleman exited his vehicle with an AR-15 rifle and opened fire, striking the deputy and his patrol car.

Despite his injuries, Deputy Fontonet managed to return fire and take cover until multiple units arrived and apprehended the suspect.

Deputy Fontonet was transported to a local hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening facial injuries, and has since been released.