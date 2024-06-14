A tense scenario unfolded when a Precinct 4 deputy constable was ambushed and shot following a high-speed chase that ended with the capture of an armed robbery suspect.

The series of events began with the suspect reportedly robbing two Academy stores at gunpoint with an AR-15 rifle. After the robberies, a deputy identified the suspect's vehicle, initiating a pursuit after the driver failed to yield.

The confrontation reached a boiling point in the 5300 block of Slashwood, where the suspect discharged their weapon at the deputy before escaping into a nearby residence. A standoff ensued, with constables securing the area.

In a swift response, the constables managed to apprehend the suspect after a brief siege. Meanwhile, the injured deputy was promptly taken to a hospital for medical attention. As investigators dive into the case, locals are advised to stay clear of the impacted zone for their safety.

The constable's office is calling for community support and prayers for the wounded officer. To stay informed, the public can follow updates on the Precinct 4 Facebook page and through the newly launched "C4 NOW" mobile application, which provides information on criminal activity, arrests, and safety advisories in the precinct.

This is a breaking story we will continue to update.