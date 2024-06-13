Harris County Pct. 5 assistant chief shot at, suspects still on the run
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County officials are searching for two men who were allegedly breaking into people's cars.
Details are limited at this time, but authorities claim the Precinct 5 Assistant Chief saw three people breaking into cars trying to get license plates.
The suspects shot nine times at the chief before crashing out, officials say.
A woman was placed into custody but two men ran from the scene and are still on the run.