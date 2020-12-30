Susan Wright, who stabbed husband 193 times, released from prison

A woman convicted of killing her husband in Harris County in 2003 was released from prison on Wednesday.

Susan Wright has served 16 years of her 20-year sentence for stabbing her husband 193 times and burying his body in the backyard of their home.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed that Wright was released on parole around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville.

She will be under the supervision of the Parole Division until February 28, 2024. Her conditions include anger control training/counseling, gainful employment, Special Needs Offender program and she cannot leave Texas.

The case got national attention because of its details and the theatrical trial. The murder trial included the prosecution reenacting the murder on a bed in the courtroom.

Wright said her husband had abused her for years.

Wright was convicted of murder.

She was granted parole earlier this year.

