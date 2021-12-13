Surveillance Video: Man wanted for stealing electronics, jewelry, and clothes from Montrose home

A Houston man says a burglar broke into his Montrose home last week and stole several items. Between the stolen items and damage done to his home, Todd Palmer says he’s out thousands of dollars.

"I hope we get this guy off the street, so he can’t do it to someone else," said Palmer.

According to Palmer, the incident happened last Tuesday afternoon near Westheimer Road and Mason street. Home surveillance video shows a man wearing a white shirt, mask, and jeans using a rock to break into Palmer’s home. Almost 20 minutes later, the suspect is seen leaving with a computer and a trash bag full of items.

"He took my father’s wedding ring," said Palmer. "Also, [he stole] my grandfather’s wedding ring, several electronics, and a computer. The stuff doesn’t matter as much. It’s the violation of being in your home, knowing someone was in your home, and you couldn’t do anything about it."

Palmer posted surveillance video of the burglary to a social media page. One neighbor connected with him and believes the same suspect also stole from her last week off Commonwealth Street in Montrose. The location is less than a mile away.

"[I’m] 99% sure," said Abby Schuster. "He’s wearing the exact same clothing and it was the same day."

According to Schuster, her suitcase had been packed for a trip to Europe. As she was getting ready to leave for the airport, someone took the full suitcase from her vehicle. A neighbor found it blocks away. Schuster says home surveillance video shows a man, dressed in the same clothing as the person who stole from Palmer’s home, with her suitcase.

"$10,000 worth of things were stolen," said Schuster. "All of my contents are gone including my IDs and passport. Something has to be done. This is absolutely out of control at this point."

Palmer and Schuster are hoping someone recognizes the man seen in surveillance images. So far, no arrests have been made. If you have any information, you’re urged to call police.

"He seems like he’s escalating from just being a porch pirate or whatever," said Palmer. "That’s my concern. He’s going to hurt somebody or have himself get hurt too."