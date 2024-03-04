Have you already decided who'll get your vote Tuesday in the primary elections? We caught up with candidates from a couple of races who are spending this last day campaigning.

A lot of eyes are on the races for the 18th Congressional District seat and Harris County's top prosecutor.

Incumbent Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee has held her seat since 1995. On this day before the primaries, she spoke with UAW union members.

"You can count on me. You've done it before, let's get this job done. There's more work to be done with our schools, more work to be done to create more jobs, more housing that people need and yes, a clean climate," says Congresswoman Jackson Lee.

Former Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards, who's taking time knocking on doors, wants to unseat the Congresswoman.

"We can create a community where every single person, no matter their background, no matter where they live, will have the opportunity not just to get by, but I want them to thrive. That means I've got to bring a fresh approach to some of the lingering challenges," Edwards says.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg is hoping to keep that title and realizes a lot of residents are fed up with violent criminals walking free on bond.

"The whole bail reform that's being pushed across America is contrary to our public safety interests. We don't want poor people charged with low level crimes in jail, no one does. But we do want repeat violent offenders in jail while awaiting trial," Ogg explained.

Sean Teare, Ogg's opponent, was once her teammate, former head of the Harris County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Division, was posing for pictures and getting his message out the day before the primaries at the AFL-CIO hall.

"We’re going to prosecute empathetically, but we're going to not create the next generation of violent criminals. At the same time, we're going to hold people accountable for the crimes they commit. It's just really doing it smart and that's what we're going to do," says Teare.

Why do each believe they're the person for the job?

"I have a commitment to working today and tomorrow. I deliver. I deliver today and Sheila will deliver tomorrow," says Congresswoman Jackson Lee.

"I'm the lady for the job because I can bring solutions to the table, but also propel us forward," Edwards says.

"We got through COVID. We got through Harvey. Let's go another term," smiles Ogg.

"I am going to restore the integrity in the office. I'm going to make people feel safe both in their communities and the county as a whole," Teare explained.

