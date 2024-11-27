Thousands of people are expected to attend the 46th Annual Super Feast in Houston for a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.

The City Wide Club's Super Feast is considered one of the largest feeding and turkey distribution events in the country.

The massive event begins at 10 a.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

People can come dine in on a hot Thanksgiving meal or take away a basket that feeds a family for up to a week.

According to Super Feast, the goal for "Grab 'N Go" drive-up distribution is to provide 60 to 80 pounds of food that will last a family of five or six for three to five days.

Items include a frozen turkey, chicken or ham. It will also include other non-perishable items, canned goods, baked goods and bread.

The drive-up distribution will take place at Chartress Street and Walker Street.