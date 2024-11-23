Houston stores, restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2024

Thanksgiving Day is soon approaching and, to no surprise, millions of people will go hunting for those last minute items they might have forgotten or preparing to find those Black Friday deals.

This year, Thanksgiving falls on Nov. 28 and lot of national retailers are keeping the doors closed on Thursday to give employees time with families and to recharge for the holidays ahead. That includes some of the biggest chains like Walmart and Target.

However, some stores will leave their doors open for shoppers who need that last ingredient.

Here’s a brief rundown of store hours and what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving:

Is H-E-B open on Thanksgiving?

Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at noon on Thanksgiving.

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Costco open on Thanksgiving?

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is CVS open on Thanksgiving?

CVS Pharmacy hours will vary but many locations, specifically 24-hour locations, will be open. You can call your local store or check store and pharmacy hours on the CVS Pharmacy website.

Is Walgreens open on Thanksgiving?

Walgreens locations will be closed on Thanksgiving. However, 24-hour locations will remain open.

Is Kroger open on Thanksgiving?

Most Kroger stores will be open on Thanksgiving. You can check your local store’s hours here .

Is Sam’s Club open on Thanksgiving?

All Sam’s Clubs will be closed on Thanksgiving. It will open at 10 a.m. on Black Friday for regular shoppers and at 8 a.m. for Plus members.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

Here’s a rundown of some of the country’s biggest grocery store chains and if they are open on Thanksgiving:

1. Sprouts Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2. Whole Foods: Most stores will be open with adjusted hours. You can check your local store’s hours here.

Grocery stores closed on Thanksgiving

1. Aldi: Closed

2. Trader Joe’s: Closed

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving

Mastro's Steakhouse - Houston Casa Do Brasil - Houston Willie G's Moxies - Houston The Capital Grille - Houston King Ranch Texas Kitchen - Post Oak Steak 48 - Houston Trattoria Sofia - Houston

