Sullivan's Smart Sense: How safe is keeping your money in a bank?

The recent banking crisis is making people nervous. Many have pulled money out of smaller banks after two collapsed. And the Fed continues to raise interest rates.

MORE SULLIVAN'S SMART SENSE

During this week's edition of Sullivan’s Smart Sense, Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan talks with a financial expert about how you can really ensure your money is safe in a bank.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Additionally, they talk about smart money moves you can make while interest rates are high.