STUDY: Texas ranked one of the 'most fun' states in the US

article

There are many reasons why people come to Texas and a recent study confirms one of them is because of how enjoyable it is!

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

A recent report from WalletHub says Texas was ranked 8th most fun state in the United States.

Granted, everyone's idea of fun is subjective, but the study looked through 26 key indicators of fun events that won’t break the bank like going to the movies, or even walking in the park. It resulted in Texas ranked 8th in entertainment and recreation and 12th in nightlife.

RELATED: Houston ranked 7th best city for Basketball fans in the US

In fact, Texas tied with California and New York for most restaurants, movie theaters in the country.

You can read the entire report and see how the Lone Star State compared to others by clicking HERE.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP