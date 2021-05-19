Houston ranked 7th best city for Basketball fans in the US

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Fort Bend County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
from WED 1:13 PM CDT until WED 7:30 PM CDT, Jackson County, Matagorda County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:36 PM CDT until SAT 1:38 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:40 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 PM CDT until FRI 12:08 PM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:39 PM CDT until THU 11:53 PM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:25 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:58 AM CDT until SUN 7:30 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:15 PM CDT, Montgomery County, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:58 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
Flood Warning
until WED 3:15 PM CDT, Waller County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:40 PM CDT, Jackson County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 12:54 PM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Calhoun County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Cherokee County
Rip Tide Statement
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Flood Advisory
until WED 3:30 PM CDT, Brazoria County, Matagorda County
Flood Advisory
from WED 1:15 PM CDT until WED 7:15 PM CDT, Jackson County, Matagorda County
Coastal Flood Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island

Houston ranked 7th best city for Basketball fans in the US

Houston Rockets
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - If you're a Basketball fan, come to Houston! 

According to a recent study from WalletHub, Houston ranked number 8 among the best cities for Basketball fans. To put that into perspective, the Space City was one of the best-ranked cities in Texas, rivaled only by San Antonio, which came in at 7th. 

The report compared more than 290 of the largest cities across the U.S. And while the COVID-19 pandemic may have put a financial burden on basketball games and fans missing the in-person experience, perhaps this will add some comfort. 

The study says when it came to best performing NBA teams, Houston came out on top as number one among Milwaukee, Boston, and Denver to name a few, and 9th in the number of NBA Championship wins. 

This news should come as no surprise to Rockets fans though as Houston was ranked number 7 in NBA attendance! 

