Houston ranked 7th best city for Basketball fans in the US

If you're a Basketball fan, come to Houston!

According to a recent study from WalletHub, Houston ranked number 8 among the best cities for Basketball fans. To put that into perspective, the Space City was one of the best-ranked cities in Texas, rivaled only by San Antonio, which came in at 7th.

The report compared more than 290 of the largest cities across the U.S. And while the COVID-19 pandemic may have put a financial burden on basketball games and fans missing the in-person experience, perhaps this will add some comfort.

The study says when it came to best performing NBA teams, Houston came out on top as number one among Milwaukee, Boston, and Denver to name a few, and 9th in the number of NBA Championship wins.

This news should come as no surprise to Rockets fans though as Houston was ranked number 7 in NBA attendance!

