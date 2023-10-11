Trends in teenage suicidality show an increase in the months of April and October, according to a study published by UTHealth.

Suicidality includes suicide attempts, suicidal ideation, and self-harm.

The study shows teen suicidality increased nationally between 2016 and 2021, with seasonal peaks in April and October. The exception to the trend was in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Scott Lane, a professor and the vice chair of research in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, said there is a pattern to the suicidality measured in the study.

"That pattern peaks roughly in April," said Dr. Lane. "During the three summer months there is a decrease, relative to the average for the rest of the year and then school reopens again and in late September, particularly in October, we see another spike or large increase."

The seasonal patterns are consistent with the academic school year.

"The pressures of school opening in August, September, and then moving into exams and social groups and things like that, that happen in October. And then moving towards the end of the school year in April and then moving into May when the school year ends," said Dr. Lane.

One group of adolescents stands out from the rest.

"But I think the one that has gotten attention nationally from a lot of people was the post-COVID increase in suicidality was particularly salient for adolescent females," said Dr. Lane.

Dr. Lane said some signs of emotional distress in teens are withdrawing and lack of communication. To learn about the Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine, click here.