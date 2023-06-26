Study: Houston car colors with the best, worst resale value

article

A study is showing how color can quickly affect a car's value, costing consumers some big bucks in resale value!

According to a study by iSeeCars, some consumers can lose up to $5,000 for choosing a color that depreciates the most.

SUGGESTED: Report predicts Houston will be #2 most populous American city by year 2100

The study revealed for car owners in Houston, the car that loses the most value is black with a three-year depreciation of 24 percent.

The color car that holds the best value according to the study is yellow with a three-year depreciation of 16.8 percent.

"A casual glance at roadways or parking lots suggests black, white and silver are the most popular colors," said iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer. "That may be true, but there are more than enough cars painted those colors to fill market demand, which hurts resale value. Buyers looking for above average resale value need to buy non-average colors, including yellow, beige, orange and green."

Click here to view the full report.