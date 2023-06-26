A new report is predicting that the City of Houston will be the second most populated American city by the year 2100.

The report stated that three Texas cities will top the list. Dallas would be #1 with a projected population of 33.91 million people in year 2100. Houston would be close behind with a projected 31.38 million people in year 2100. Austin would round out the top three with 22.29 million people in year 2100.

The report stated that Houston would grow to the size of Tokyo in the year 2100.

The Texas top 3 would replace New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago as the country's most populated cities by year 2100.

Rounding out the top 10 most populous American cities in the year 2100, according to the report:

- #4 - Phoenix, Arizona with a projected population of 22.27 million people

- #5 - New York City, New York with a projected population of 20.81 million people

- #6 - Atlanta, Georgia with a projected population of 18.37 million people

- #7 - Los Angeles, California with a projected population of 15.5 million people

- #8 - Washington-Arlington, DC-VA with a projected population of 14.87 million people

- #9 - Orlando, Florida with a projected population of 14.17 million people

- #10 - Miami, Florida with a projected population of 13.78 million people

Now all we have to do is wait about 76 and a half years to find out!