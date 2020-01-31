Student who caused national stir for refusing to cut dreadlocks invited to walk red carpet at Oscars

article

The Mont Belvieu teen who was at risk of not walking at graduation because his hair will be walking the red carpet at the Oscars.

The producers of the Oscar-nominated short film “Hair Love” invited De’Andre Arnold to attend as their guest. The animated short film is about a father who tries to do his daughter's hair for the first time.

“Hair Love” director and producer Matthew Cherry wrote on Twitter, “Since Deandre Arnold’s school didn’t want to let him walk at his graduation because of his hair, we figured that he should walk with us on the red carpet at the #Oscars as our special guest.”

Cherry says Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are flying De’Andre and his family to Los Angeles and taking care of their hotel and transportation.

Dove is paying for their Oscar tickets and providing wardrobe and glam for the night.