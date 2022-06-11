Strawberry Moon: What is it? When it's expected to make an appearance?

article

Did you know that Pasadena used to grow strawberries?

Over a million Strawberry plants were introduced into the area to help boost the economy after the Galveston Hurricane of 1900!

That area looks very different now, after the shift to more industrial-based exports due to World War II. Nonetheless, a fun local random fact that ties into this month's full moon - the Strawberry Moon! Named for the time of year when strawberries ripen.

Other names include "Hot Moon" which is definitely fitting for our local forecast, in addition to "Mead Moon," Anglo-Saxon for the mowing of meads or meadows this time of year.

It's a supermoon, which means that it will appear both bigger and brighter due to its proximity to Earth, and will peak on Tuesday, June 14th at 7:51 AM.

Hold on a minute?! You may be asking yourself, how can I catch the full moon during the daytime hours? It will appear full to the naked eye both the night before and the night after, both of which will offer great views with mostly clear skies.

Moon phases are defined by alignment and not by visibility, which is why this month's full moon peaks during the morning hours.