Strangers find 7-year-old walking on Bellaire Boulevard while he should have been at school

Two men found 7-year-old Jordan walking down Bellaire Boulevard in the middle of the day. They quickly got him out of the center of the road and got in touch with his mom.

"My son is truly blessed. Thank God, he knew my phone number," said Cheryl Thompson.

She says the man on the phone told her they found Jordan. She FaceTimed them to confirm and says the men took Jordan to his day care, which was very close by to where he walked.

"He was just a wondering boy in the street until those two gentlemen went to get him," she said.

Once she made sure Jordan was safe, she says she called his school, IL Texas Westpark, where he was supposed to be.

She says once at the school, she viewed security footage that showed Jordan jumping a 6-foot fence to get off of the school property.

The school says Jordan made it apparent he wanted to leave school and once his teacher realized he was gone, she called a "code red", which would alert administration.

Thompson says she thinks her son was confused, and thinks he should never have been able to get off school property alone.

She says Jordan tells her he was told to pack up his things, so he did and went to leave for the day. When he couldn't find any adults, he left to find his own way to daycare.

Jordan was found about a half mile away from the school.

The school sent us this timeline of his leaving that day:

Thompson says her biggest concern is the fact that the school didn't call her. She called the school.

She wants to see someone held accountable for what happened. She says Jordan was put in danger.

The school declined to interview, but responded with this statement.