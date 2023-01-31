Stop and smell the roses at Houston Home + Garden show at NRG Stadium

We all should make a point to stop and smell the roses, meaning breathe a little and enjoy the little things in life. However, this time you could actually do just that by attending the Houston Home + Garden Show this weekend.

Shell Federal Credit Union will be presenting the "spring-inspired" show at NRG Center from Friday, February 3 - Sunday, February 5.

Attendees will be greeted by exuberant exhibits, hear from experts and understand gardening that truly captures the essence of spring as well as how to make old things new and give a fresh take to green spaces.

(Photo courtesy of Endicott PR)

The show, which also features a live Q&A with experts as well as garden introduction classes, will also be continuing its partnership with the Houston Humane Society through what organizers are calling PETopia. The segment will feature a fashion show spotlighting the Humane Society's adoptable dogs, while also showing off new apparel and accessories.

This year is also special because Amie and Jolie Sikes, the sisters behind HGTV's The Junk Gypsies, which look at turning pieces from the past into treasured finds, will be honored guests.

Amie and Jolie Sikes, the sisters behind Junk Gypsies from HGTV (Photo courtesy of Endicott PR)

Art lovers will also be able to check out and purchase paintings created by Texas-based artists like Albert Gonzales from San Antonio.

"Every time I’ve visited Houston in the past it never fails to meet new friends," Gonzales said in an email interview. "Those eventually turn into great opportunities for collaboration. So I’m excited to continue building the foundation for some even bigger ideas in the future."

Organizers are also spotlighting Houston heroes and teachers with free admission this weekend. Friday, all active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and healthcare workers will receive free admission with proof of identification. And on Saturday, school staff members, and teachers will be able to get in for free with proof of identification.

To learn more about Houston Home + Garden Show and buy tickets, click here.