Systems at St. Luke’s Health are being restored after a cyberattack earlier this month, officials say.

CommonSpirit Health, the parent organization of St. Luke's, acknowledged that they were hit by a ransomware attack that impacted some facilities across the U.S., including in Houston.

While the attack was being resolved, St. Luke’s said they were continuing to provide patient care, but protocol required them to take certain systems offline.

"We are in the process of restoring those systems that were taken offline," St. Luke’s Health said in a statement on Wednesday. "St. Luke’s providers are now able to access their patients’ electronic health records and patients will be able to use the MyChart patient portal in the coming days."

In the statement, St. Luke's Health said it would take some time to restore full functionality, but they "continue work to bring our systems up as quickly and safely as we can."

"Throughout this process we have taken steps to protect our systems and maintain continuity of care. We are only taking steps to restore systems when it is safe and secure to do so. We thank our patients, clinicians, team members and the community for their patience," the statement reads.