Send St. Jude Valentine’s Day cards to children this holiday

Valentine’s Day is an annual celebration of love – and it can also be the perfect opportunity to give back.

St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital is currently accepting virtual Valentine’s Day cards from those interested in spreading love and bringing a smile to a St. Jude patient.

On the hospital’s website, you can choose a card featuring layouts inspired by St. Jude’s patients. Then, you can select a pre-written message or write your own message.

It’s that simple! Fill out your St. Jude valentine here .

St. Jude Valentine’s Day donations

If you have a tradition of exchanging Valentine’s Day gifts or treats with your loved ones, St. Jude said you can consider exchanging donations to your favorite charities instead.

You can also consider buying a gift at St. Jude Gift Shop . Choose from patient-art-inspired gifts, St. Jude-branded options, matching gift sets and more.

You can also get creative. St. Jude said that a Valentine's Day party can also double as a fundraising event with family, friends or coworkers. You can host a bake sale featuring heart-shaped goodies, reward gift baskets to high donors or sell greeting cards.

St. Jude’s mission to cure childhood cancer

When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, according to the hospital.

"And we won't stop until no child dies from cancer," St. Jude added.

