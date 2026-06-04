The Brief Lola Santacruz was last seen Tuesday near Cypresswood Road and Treaschwig Drive. The 12-year-old was last seen in a sweatsuit and a pink night cap. Anyone with information can contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.



Authorities in north Harris County are turning to the public for any information about a girl who went missing on Tuesday.

Harris County missing: Lola Santacruz

What we know:

The Precinct 4 Constable's Office says 12-year-old Lola Santacruz was last seen at about noon on Tuesday in the Spring area. She was on Enchantedgate Drive, near Cypresswood Road and Treaschwig Drive.

Lola Santacruz (Photo courtesy of the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

Santacruz is said to be five feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She also has both of her ears pierced.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a brown and/or gray sweatshirt, and a hot pink night cap.

What we don't know:

There are no other details about Santacruz's whereabouts.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Dispatch at 281-376-3472.