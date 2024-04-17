A Spring Independent School District student was taken to the hospital following an incident on Tuesday.

According to school officials, a student at Spring High school experienced a medical incident after ingesting a substance.

Officials said administration promptly enacted the campus emergency response team summoning the school nurse to evaluate and administer aid to the student, as well as contacting EMS.

The student, who school officials said was alert, was taken to the hospital.

School officials said, "As the safety of our students is our top priority, Spring ISD adheres to strict protocols to ensure their safety. We are also continuing to work closely with our Spring ISD Police Department, which is currently investigating this incident."