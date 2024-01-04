A Spring ISD janitor was terminated after police say he confessed to putting cameras in the restrooms at an elementary school.

Erik Fernando Carreon, 41, was charged with invasive visual recording after he set up two cameras in staff restrooms at Hoyland Elementary School.

Harris County law enforcement arrived at the school and said they found a camera on the shelf in one restroom and a second camera in another. Both were single-person restrooms with storage shelves.

There was allegedly video on the devices showing staff members using the bathroom, police say.

Carreon reportedly confessed to setting up the cameras to authorities.

The 41-year-old appeared in court on Thursday and was issued a $10,000 bond. The judge declined a PR bond. Carreon had no previous arrests or convictions.

Spring ISD released this statement: