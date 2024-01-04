Spring ISD janitor charged for setting up cameras in staff bathrooms
HOUSTON - A Spring ISD janitor was terminated after police say he confessed to putting cameras in the restrooms at an elementary school.
Erik Fernando Carreon, 41, was charged with invasive visual recording after he set up two cameras in staff restrooms at Hoyland Elementary School.
Harris County law enforcement arrived at the school and said they found a camera on the shelf in one restroom and a second camera in another. Both were single-person restrooms with storage shelves.
There was allegedly video on the devices showing staff members using the bathroom, police say.
Carreon reportedly confessed to setting up the cameras to authorities.
The 41-year-old appeared in court on Thursday and was issued a $10,000 bond. The judge declined a PR bond. Carreon had no previous arrests or convictions.
Spring ISD released this statement:
The Spring Independent School District took swift action following the reporting of a recording device at Hoyland Elementary School, which was discovered in an area restricted to staff members. A suspect was immediately identified, quickly terminated from their position and was arrested by the Spring ISD Police Department and booked on a felony charge of invasive visual recording. Further charges could be filed, as the investigation is ongoing.
After a thorough investigation, a staff meeting was held yesterday at the school, and a letter was sent to all parents and staff. Partnering with Harris County Pct. 5 Constable’s Office, we were also able to bring in an Electronic Detection K9 to thoroughly search the campus for any other devices, of which none were found.
We have no tolerance here in Spring ISD for criminal acts, especially those that would violate the safety, privacy, and well-being of our staff and students. The district is proud of the swift action and vigilance of our campus staff and police department, which brought this incident to a quick resolution.