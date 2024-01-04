A man accused of shooting at a Harris County Pct. 4 constable deputy has been charged with attempted capital murder of a peace officer, officials say.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jernard Brown.

According to HCSO, the incident began as a report of a discharge of a firearm at an apartment complex in the 12600 block of Kuykendahl Road.

When constable deputies responded, authorities say they encountered two men arguing, and one of the men – wearing a security uniform – took off running.

As the constable deputies were searching the complex, the sheriff’s office says a man came out from between some apartment buildings and fired five or six shots towards a constable deputy.

The constable deputy took cover and called for assistance.

Authorities say constable deputies also heard an apartment door close, so they set up a perimeter.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

The sheriff’s office says as they were clearing people out of the units, a man matching the suspect’s description came out wearing pajamas.

According to HCSO, they detained the suspect, and the constable’s office positively identified him. The sheriff’s office says the man also gave a statement that it was him who fired the rounds.