The Houston Police Department is investigating after one man was shot during a drive-by shooting while standing in his front yard. A violent incident occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the 4900 block of Southwind in south Houston.

Authorities say a man outside in his front yard became the target of an unknown assailant driving a black SUV. The suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim, striking him in the torso. In an attempt to escape the gunfire, the injured man retreated to his home.

The victim, who relayed his account to authorities, said the attack was unprovoked. According to him, a black SUV approached, and someone inside opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The Houston Fire Department (HFD) responded to reports of the shooting. HFD provided immediate medical attention and transported the injured man to a local hospital. He is in stable condition.

There are currently no identified witnesses to shed light on the motive or identity of the suspect.

Houston Police Department has deployed its Major Assault unit to investigate the incident.