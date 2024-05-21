The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the parents of a 3-year-old boy who was found alone near Spring.

According to the sheriff’s office, the child was found in the 25000 block of Pitkin Road.

Deputies searched the immediate area but didn’t locate his parents.

Montgomery County Sheriffs Office

The child has light brown hair and blue eyes and is wearing a red t-shirt and camo pants.

Authorities say he is safe with law enforcement until his parents are found and an investigation is conducted.

Anyone who knows who the boy’s parents are is asked to call the sheriff’s office immediately at 936-760-5800, option 3.