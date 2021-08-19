Spring Branch ISD dismissing classes after transformer knocks out school's power

article

Students at a Spring Branch ISD elementary school are being sent home early Thursday after the power and air conditioning went out.

According to the district, Cedar Brook Elementary School had a power outage after a transformer near the school blew and knocked out power to the building. As a result, the air conditioners and phones were not working but fortunately.

"Everyone is safe," officials said in a phone message to parents.

Parents are asked to pick up their children by 12:30 p.m. if they are car riders and present their ID or transportation tag. However, if your child is a bus rider, they'll be expected to board taken home around the same time.

"If your child is a bus rider and cannot go home at 12:30, our campus will be contacting you," Spring Branch ISD added. "When we call, please let us know if the child cannot go home at 12:30 so that we can arrange for transportation at 2:35 p.m. for those children to be taken home."

