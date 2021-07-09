Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 8:31 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
15
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Calhoun County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 9:09 AM CDT until FRI 12:15 PM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SUN 2:43 PM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 11:18 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 11:21 PM CDT until SUN 5:48 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:12 PM CDT until MON 3:20 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:23 PM CDT until MON 12:00 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:54 AM CDT, Jackson County, Wharton County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 11:11 AM CDT until FRI 12:15 PM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 10:40 AM CDT until FRI 1:45 PM CDT, Calhoun County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Waller County, Wharton County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 4:16 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Galveston Island
Live Now

Transformer fire results in CenterPoint Energy facility to be heavily engulfed in flames

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are working a transformer fire at a CenterPoint Energy facility in the Spring Branch area Friday morning. 

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Details are limited as it's an active scene but several units are en route to assist Houston firefighters at its location in Kempwood and Brittmore. Responding firefighters and the TranStar cameras show the building fully engulfed in flames. 

It's unclear how the fire started, as of this writing. However, HFD Firefighter Abby Ramos with the Public Information Office says no injuries have been reported from the blaze but have set up a shelter in place. Additionally, there have been no reported outages in the area. 

Currently, officials have requested a drone from the Pearland Fire Department to assist with their investigation.

In a statement, CenterPoint Energy encouraged residents to avoid the area. 

"The substance on fire is mineral oil used to insulate and cool the transformer. The oil is PCB (Polychlorinated Biphenyl) free. CenterPoint Energy encourages residents to listen to local authorities and avoid the area. We would like to thank first responders and emergency personnel for their support." 

FOX 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP