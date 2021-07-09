Transformer fire results in CenterPoint Energy facility to be heavily engulfed in flames

Authorities are working a transformer fire at a CenterPoint Energy facility in the Spring Branch area Friday morning.

Details are limited as it's an active scene but several units are en route to assist Houston firefighters at its location in Kempwood and Brittmore. Responding firefighters and the TranStar cameras show the building fully engulfed in flames.

It's unclear how the fire started, as of this writing. However, HFD Firefighter Abby Ramos with the Public Information Office says no injuries have been reported from the blaze but have set up a shelter in place. Additionally, there have been no reported outages in the area.

Currently, officials have requested a drone from the Pearland Fire Department to assist with their investigation.

In a statement, CenterPoint Energy encouraged residents to avoid the area.

"The substance on fire is mineral oil used to insulate and cool the transformer. The oil is PCB (Polychlorinated Biphenyl) free. CenterPoint Energy encourages residents to listen to local authorities and avoid the area. We would like to thank first responders and emergency personnel for their support."

FOX 26 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

