The man seen on video at a Spring antique store placing items under his kilt and then returning them to the shelves has been identified, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, Mitchell Vest has been charged with criminal mischief.

PREVIOUS: Mystery of the kilt & hidden antiques: Man caught on camera in Spring

Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office

On Thursday, Feb. 8, a male customer, sporting a kilt, was seen on camera concealing store items beneath his attire before returning them to the shelf at The Antique Gallery of Houston.

The store manager was shocked after a dealer alerted her to surveillance video footage from their section of the store. The footage showed the man picking up kitchen utensils, then placing them under his garment before replacing them on the shelf.

In a separate section of the store, the man repeated the same behavior with another item. All of the items were estimated to be worth around $200.

The antique shop removed the tampered items from its shelves and conducted a thorough sanitization in the gallery.

The constable’s office says they received information from multiple concerned citizens about the identification of the man. After further investigation, the constable’s office says they identified him as Vest.

Vest was arrested, and his bond was set at $100.