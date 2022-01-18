SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket delivered 49 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral Tuesday night.

The mission was scheduled to take flight Monday night, but SpaceX pushed the launch to Tuesday at 7 p.m., hoping for more favorable weather conditions.

Shortly before 7 Tuesday, SpaceX again pushed its instantaneous launch window to 9:02 p.m. Tuesday. As they say, third time's a charm.

The launch went off, as expected and the booster supporting the mission, which has been reused during several previous launches, landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, about 10 minutes after launch.

SpaceX says each of Falcon 9’s fairing halves previously supported one Starlink mission.