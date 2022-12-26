Things continue to get worse and worse for Southwest passengers flying out of Hobby Airport.

Southwest announced that all passengers who haven't rebooked their new trip wouldn't be able to rebook a flight for no earlier than December 31.

Southwest's treatment of employees despicable', according to flight attendant union president

City of Houston, airport, and Southwest Airlines officials work to book hotels and shuttle rides for passengers impacted by the delays and cancelations.

Southwest Airlines say Winter Storm Elliot impacted their main hubs, including Hobby Airport.

The airline canceled nearly 2,700 flights Monday, according to FlightAware.

Making it home for the holidays becoming a tough task

The airline has announced over 2,400 flight cancelations for Tuesday, December 27.

The United States Department of Transportation is concerned by Southwest’s ‘unacceptable’ rate of cancelations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service.

The Department will examine whether cancelations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.