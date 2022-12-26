Houston - Southwest Airlines is being hit hard by the holiday travel boom.
All flights arriving at Dallas Love Field airport are now canceled.
The airline has canceled nearly 2,700 flights, according to FlightAware.
Dallas isn't the only airport experiencing delays and cancelations.
Southwest posted a notice to travelers on their website notifying them of busy phone lines and cancelation/rebooking options.
The airlines released the following statement in regard to the travel delays:
The employees aren't happy with the experience as well.
The Union of Southwest Flight Attendants, the TWU Local 556 released the flowing statement stating their displeasure the company: