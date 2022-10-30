"Souls to the Polls" brings hundreds of Houston churchgoers out for early voting

'Souls to the Polls' is about getting local churchgoers to head to go vote right after service.

"We've had so many people that came in and voted today," Said Janice Weaver, who helped organize Souls to the Polls.

It's a non-partisan initiative to encourage church members to take part in elections, and they brought more than 200 people out for early voting on Sunday.

"Absolutely amazing to be able to see our worship leaders along with their congregants come out and vote; strictly non-partisan, not telling anyone who to vote for, but just to get them here to vote," Weaver explained.

At least 24 Houston-area churches participated. The majority of congregants met in the parking lot at the Community of Faith Baptist Church and the large caravan of cars made their way to the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center to vote early.

When they arrived at the polling location there was food and music. Also, several local politicians also showed up to the event, including Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.

Souls to the Polls isn't something new. In fact, it's been a church tradition in Houston for decades.

Early voting goes through Nov. 4. Registered voters can go to any polling location in their county to vote.

If you have questions about your voter registration status, you can click here to learn more.