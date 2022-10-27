article

Early voting is underway now in Texas for the 2022 midterm elections when voters will determine the state’s next governor among several other statewide and local positions.

Notably, voters in Harris County will be electing the next county judge, the head of the county’s governing body.

Voters have until Nov. 4 to cast their vote early in person before Election Day on Nov. 8.

How do I find polling locations near me in Harris County?

Voters registered in Harris County are allowed to cast their ballot at any polling location in the county during early voting and on Election Day.

To help you find a polling location near you, the county has an interactive map that allows you to search by zip code or address. Click here to access the map.

Clicking on a location on the map will give you additional details like how long the line is and an estimated wait time.

Before you head to the polls, you can take a look at who is on your ballot by locating your sample ballot here: https://www.harrisvotes.com/Voter/Whats-on-my-Ballot

How to check voter registration in Texas

In order to vote in Texas, you must be a registered voter. To see if you're already registered to vote, click here.

In Texas, you must register to vote by the 30th day before Election Day. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Election, including the Texas governor’s race, was Oct. 11, 2022.