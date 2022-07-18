Some restrooms now open at Hobby Airport following water leak

article

Houston Hobby Airport is reporting some restrooms are back open following a low water pressure issue on Monday afternoon.

Officials said there are two sets of restrooms open at this time, one in baggage claim and one in the gate area.

Officials are saying a leak on a roadway near the airport caused the water pressure issues.

The issue has been fixed and water has been restored to the airport.

Currently, water pressure is slowly normalizing, officials said.

Once water pressure returns, normal operation will resume.