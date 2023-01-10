Some defendants who committed murder while free on multiple bonds have gone from accused to convicted killers

In 2020, Vernon Menifee was free from jail on three felony bonds when he murdered 29-year-old Guy Anthony Owen Allen.

"We're still trying to get through this as a family," his brother Jason Allen told us in a 2020 interview. "It's the toughest thing I've ever experienced in my life, and I've been through some tough things. Losing my brother trumps everything I've ever experienced in life."

BACKGROUND: Man accused of murdering someone while out on 3 felony bonds, granted bond again

Menifee even got a bond after killing Allen.

"It took a lot of negative publicity that we achieved, and finally the judge said enough is enough. We're going to revoke his bond," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Menifee is now serving 37 years for Allen's murder.

In November 2020, we told you about Jesus Gallegos.

"If someone asked me what were your top three worst cases, Jesus Gallegos would be either number one, number two, or number three, probably all of them," Kahan said.

BACKGROUND: Man accused of killing 43-year-old woman given 5 bonds in a year

Gallegos was free from jail on five felony bonds when he killed his ex-girlfriend, 43-year-old Rita Acosta.

"There were family violence cases there was evidence documentation showing he didn't abide by any of his ankle monitor conditions," said Kahan.

Gallegos is now serving a 40-year sentence for Rita's murder.

SUGGESTED: 41-year-old murder suspect becomes wanted fugitive after million-dollar bond is substantially lowered, freed

Last year, we told you about Jonathan Vera.

In October 2017, he killed 55-year-old Silvano Cortez during a home invasion.

In March 2021, his bond for the capital murder charge was lowered to just $50,000.

BACKGROUND: Daughter of Capital Murder victim questions judge's decision to lower suspect's bond

Shortly after his release, he killed Summer Chester.

Vera is now serving a 35-year prison sentence.