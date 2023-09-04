SNAP work requirement expanding to include more recipients

If you and your family receive SNAP food benefits, new changes just took effect on September 1. The work requirement is expanding to include more people.

The work requirement is expanding to a larger age group for able-bodied people without dependents.

Childless workers ages 18 to 50 will have to show they are working at least 80 hours a month or are enrolled in an education or training program to receive SNAP benefits.

Then on October 1, the age goes up to 52 years old. And on October 1, 2024, the age goes up to 54.

This is for able-bodied people who don’t have children or other dependents.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates about 750,000 people could lose their benefits.

Homeless people, veterans, and adults ages 18 to 24 who have aged out of foster care are exempt.