Have you noticed expensive, luxury cars in the parking lots of dollar stores?

Since inflation spiked, high-income shoppers are 15% more likely to shop at discount retailers along with other shoppers, according to a recent survey by Morning Consult.

You may not find everything you need in these stores, but there are strategies to utilize these stores to save money.

Discount and dollar stores are known as variety stores for cheap and unexpected finds. Stock isn't always the same, but they can help you save on some everyday items.

Discount store Ollie's just opened another store in Alvin, so we stopped by.

"We carry everything from food to furniture to vacuums to clothes to books to stationery," listed Ollie's District Manager Jonathan Gay.

Ollie's acquires irregulars and overstock items from other companies and says it offers discounts of up to 70% off. It's known for low prices on toys, flooring, furniture, and small appliances.

"Sometimes we get great deals on Red Devils and Hoover vacuums and at crazy prices under $100 for brand-new vacuums," said Gay.

Plus they offer low prices on cleaning supplies and dry goods.

"You can pull any one of the management aside and say What do you have new in here? And they’ll be more than happy to take you," said Gay.

If you use your cell phone to Google items for some price comparisons, that's the best way to find deals. Some prices we found were about the same as other discount stores, but then you’ll find deals like a Kitcher Air Fryer we spotted for $40 in Ollie's. Prices we found at other retailers online ranged from $45 to $80.

Ollies does not take coupons, but you can see its deals on its website and app, social media pages, and it offers a free loyalty program with discounts for points earned.

Other discount stores in the Houston area include Bargain Outlet, Black Friday Deals, and Alibaba Liquidation.

A recent price comparison by The Penny Hoarder found dollar stores came in cheaper than some other discount stores, such as Walmart and Amazon, on some of the items they offer.

Dollar stores have a much smaller selection but are known for deals on paper goods, makeup, spices, cookware, pantry staples and some also offer produce.

You'll find both brand names and lower-cost store brands in dollar stores. Most accept store, digital, and manufacturer coupons.

Some of the dollar stores in greater Houston include Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, King Dollar, and 99 Cents Only.

Experts say the best times to shop are midweek, in the mornings after they've restocked and have the best assortment.