SNAP food benefit recipients qualify for many other discounts

Emergency SNAP benefits were just extended through July, which means 950,000 Texas families will see additional money on their Lone Star Cards by July 11.

But qualifying for SNAP also means you qualify for huge discounts and freebies on other items that can help your budget.

AMAZON MEMBERSHIP

You can get an Amazon Prime membership for just $5.99 a month after a two month free trial with an EBT or Medicaid card. That gives you discounts on diapers, baby food, and access to thousands of free movies, TV shows, and music.



CELL PHONE & INTERNET PROVIDERS

Several cell phone and internet providers, such as AT&T, Comcast, and CenturyLink, offer service as low as $5 to $10 a month to Texas SNAP recipients, according to Low Income Relief.



MUSEUMS

You can get discount tickets to many museums throughout Texas, including Children's Museums, the 1940 Air Terminal Museum, and the Houston Zoo.



PET NEEDS

If your pet needs medical care, there are many veterinary services that offer help to families with SNAP benefits.



POWER COMPANIES

Many power companies offer low-income programs, even free home improvements to help cut your bills. CenturyPoint, for example, offers water-saving showerheads free to those who qualify.



STUDENT LOANS

Depending on the type of student loans you have, you can qualify for income-based payments as low as zero a month through the U.S. Department of Education's Federal Student Aid programs.



YMCA

You can join a YMCA at a discount for low-income families.

The deadline to apply for Pandemic-EBT benefits was extended to July 31. That's an extra $285 per eligible child if they lost access to school lunches.

You can apply for P-EBT and SNAP benefits here.