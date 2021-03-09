Smithsonian collects vial from first US coronavirus vaccine dose

article

As the nation marks the one-year anniversary of the novel coronavirus’ arrival in the U.S., the Smithsonian National Museum of American History has collected artifacts from the effort that could signal the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

The Smithsonian has collected the vial – and other materials – from the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which was administered to a healthcare worker in New York City on Dec. 14.

Smithsonian officials noted that the World Health Organization identified COVID-19 as a "pandemic" on March 11, 2020.

They say Sandra Lindsay – the healthcare provider who received the first dose – donated her vaccination record card, scrubs and hospital ID badge to the Smithsonian for its records as well.

Other materials the Smithsonian has gathered include the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine vials, and the supplies medical workers used to contend with the virus, such as vaccination record, syringes and documents.



