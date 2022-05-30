Small business owners say increased break-ins are costing them thousands

The owner of Preslee’s, a restaurant in the Heights, says within the past three months, they’ve had over 10 break-ins.

Business owners say the increased break-ins are costing them thousands.

"We got broken into, they busted through our front glass doors," said small business owner, Justin Piper. "These small businesses are suffering really suffering."

On Monday morning around 4 a.m., two thieves broke in, shattering a glass front door.

"They walk in like own the place, we have them on six cameras," said Piper.

The owners of Preslee’s, along with several other business locations in the Heights, reached out to FOX 26. Piper says, thieves got away with a safe. Inside the safe was a GPS tracker.

"They’re running around with grinders that can cut through pretty much anything," said Piper.

Justin believes there are a few groups targeting the area, and they are repeat offenders.

Another business location that just opened on Friday was also hit, a burger restaurant with the same owners.

"They understand even if they get caught red-handed, what’s going to happen to them. It’s going to be a day or two days, then they come right back out," said Piper.

In total, they said with damage and stolen money, they’ve lost around $120,000.

For Justin, he says it's a big hit.

"It happens over and over and over. As a small business owner, it’s like every week we have to deal with something, labor shortage to high cost of goods," said Piper.

He says small business in the area are asking for more accountability.

"I don’t think it’s just this area. I think it’s all of Houston," said Piper.