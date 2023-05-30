Police are investigating how skeletal remains ended up in Memorial Park over the weekend.

Officers with Houston PD were called Saturday around 4:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Memorial Drive in west Houston. That's where passers-by said they came across skeletal remains in an isolated area of the park.

On Tuesday, authorities confirmed the remains to be human. However, no details on the identity or gender were released, as of this writing, but an autopsy is being conducted by the Harris County forensic investigators.

Authorities are also urging anyone with information, in this case, to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.