Sister of man murdered at the alleged hands of repeat violent offender appears before Harris Co. Commissioners

It was six months ago when we first met Theresa Seck. Her 47-year-old brother, Patrick Aikens, was shot to death allegedly by 28-year-old Deerian Carroway.

"Patrick was known for always wearing a smile and befriending everyone he met," said Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey.

"Patrick was a loving son, brother, uncle, friend."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Seck, and others concerned about crimes committed by repeat violent offenders free from jail on multiple felony and personal recognizance bonds, attended Tuesday’s Commissioners Court meeting

.

"Why wasn’t this individual’s bond revoked after the first, second, third, or fourth time," Seck said before commissioners court.

262nd Criminal District Court Lori Chambers Gray actually lowered four of Carroway’s felony bonds to just $20,000 grand.

Four months after his release, he allegedly murdered Aikens.

"Perhaps if she was required to pay a dollar everyday to Patrick Aikens family, she may remember this tragedy and may give more thought to releasing felons with multiple felony bonds in the future," said Michelle Heinz, who also spoke before Commissioners Court.

MORE BREAKING BOND STORIES

Last March, the Harris County Justice Administration Department, which was formed by Commissioners Court was the only entity from Harris County to testify against House Bill 20.

That bill would stop judges from releasing repeat violent offenders from jail by giving them multiple felony or PR bonds.

"You had the district attorney testifying for it, yet on the other hand, you had commissioners court testifying against it. You usually don’t see opposition intertwined within government entities," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

It’s not clear if Harris County’s Justice Administration Department will once again testify against felony bond reform in the upcoming special legislative session.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

