Silver Alert issued for missing woman last seen Thursday in Houston

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman who was last seen in Houston.

56-year-old Elisa Delrio Duarte was last seen Thursday around noon in the 70 block of Lyerly in Houston.

Duarte is described as a Hispanic woman, 4'11" tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black/grey hair.

Duarte was last seen wearing blue pants and a gray zip-up hoodie.

Authorities say Duarte has been diagnosed with Dementia and is in need of her medication.

If you have any information on where Duarte may be, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.