Silver Alert for missing Houston man, 73, with Alzheimer's

The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional Silver Alert for a missing man with Alzheimer’s who is in need of his medication.

Robert Earl Watkins, 73, was last seen around 3 a.m. March 14.

According to the alert, Watkins originally left the 8600 block of Westcott and was later seen at the 11600 block of E. Hardy Rd. and Gulf Bank.

He was wearing jeans with black patches, a blue jacket and a yellow hat.

Watkins is 5’9" tall, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and grey short hair.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.